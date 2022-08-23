Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A memorial service is to take place this weekend for one of the victims of a quadruple homicide in northeast Nebraska.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 there’ll be a service for Michele Ebeling at Laurel United Methodist Church. Ebeling was killed in Laurel back on Aug. 4, along with three others. Her funeral is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Kansas.

The other three killed, the Twiford family, had a memorial service earlier this month.

