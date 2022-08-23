Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.(GoFundMe)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A memorial service is to take place this weekend for one of the victims of a quadruple homicide in northeast Nebraska.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 there’ll be a service for Michele Ebeling at Laurel United Methodist Church. Ebeling was killed in Laurel back on Aug. 4, along with three others. Her funeral is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Kansas.

The other three killed, the Twiford family, had a memorial service earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shots fired call at the 1500 block of...
Sioux City Police responds to shots fired call early Sunday morning
Nicole Hahn shot video of string of lights over the Morningside area.
Sioux City woman sees some unusual sky lights Saturday night - See if you can do the same
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity
Family in Anthon, Iowa uses revitalization grant to turn an old gas station into new opportunity

Latest News

Raccoon makes a guest appearance on News 4 Today's weather forecast
Raccoon makes a guest appearance on News 4 Today's weather forecast
Warmer temperatures today and rain chances in the forecast
Warmer temperatures today and rain chances in the forecast
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Students embrace their teacher at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary after a summer away.
Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed: First day of school for Sioux City schools & Bishop Heelan freshmen