Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A memorial service is to take place this weekend for one of the victims of a quadruple homicide in northeast Nebraska.
At 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 there’ll be a service for Michele Ebeling at Laurel United Methodist Church. Ebeling was killed in Laurel back on Aug. 4, along with three others. Her funeral is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Kansas.
The other three killed, the Twiford family, had a memorial service earlier this month.
