Seven school board member candidates give statements at school board meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The quest to fill a vacant school board position continued Monday night at the Sioux City School Board meeting.

Seven candidates submitted letters of interest for the vacant school board member position. The selected person will serve the remainder of former board member, Dr. Juline Albert’s term, through November 2023.

Those seven candidates had the chance to address the school board at Monday night’s meeting. They spoke about the skills and qualifications they bring, and why they want to be a board member.

Each person had the chance to speak for five minutes, then answer any questions from current board members.

The candidates spoke about their previous experience and qualifications, while also addressing their goals as a board member.

“I would like to make sure that we just focus on quality education, and that we are able to cut out some of the red tape and get down to just some bare bones teaching, teaching critical thinking skills,” said Flora Lee, school board member candidate.

A big component for the school board is the search for a new superintendent. Current board members asked the candidates their thoughts on the most important quality for the new superintendent.

“One of the most important things for me is authenticity. It’s just someone who every time whether they’re in front of a teacher, whether they’re in front of an administrator, whether they’re in front of a student, whoever they’re in front of, they’re who they are. They’re real,” said Joshua Potter, school board member candidate.

A special meeting will take place this Friday, August 26, when current board members will vote to select the new board member. Their votes will be read publicly.

The candidate who receives a majority vote, 4 out of 6 votes, will win the position, and will likely be sworn into the position on Friday.

