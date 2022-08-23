Staying warm as a chance of rain creeps into the forecast

By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Warmer conditions continued to move into Siouxland today with more of western Siouxland getting into the 90s today.

Through the evening hours, western Siouxland will see a few thunderstorms making their way off to the southeast with all of us standing a slight chance of a rain shower tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

While there could be a slight chance of a morning showers in Siouxland on Wednesday, the better chances of seeing some thunderstorms form will be later in the afternoon and into early Wednesday night as highs on Wednesday get up to around 90.

By Thursday, we can’t completely rule out a morning rain shower although the majority of the day is looking dry with highs a bit cooler in the low 80s.

Friday could also give us a slight chance of seeing a rain showers with highs again in the low 80s.

We could see a better chance of some rain move in over the weekend.

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

