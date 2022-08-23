Truck carrying chemicals rolls over, disrupts traffic to CF Industries

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - A truck rollover caused traffic to shut down to CF Industries in Port Neal Landing around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Salix Fire Department, an anhydrous ammonia truck overturned leaving traffic unable to enter CF Industries located south of Sergeant Bluff. But officials say there was only a “small” leak, and another truck was brought in to haul away the ammonia.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.