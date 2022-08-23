Warmer day in Siouxland, but rain chances are in the forecast

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently we are in the 60s this morning with our wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies. We are trying to see some showers move into the region near Estherville, IA and O’Neill, Ne, but nothing widespread.

For today our highs will top off in the low 90 upper 80s with our wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions. We have a small chance to see some isolated showers move through the region this evening. Once again, nothing widespread.

Tonight, we will drop down into the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies and a small chance of some isolated showers overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning as the wind continues out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see our best chance at more showers in Siouxland as a weak cold front moves through the region. In the morning we could see more scattered showers move into Siouxland from the north lasting throughout morning and dissipating towards noon.

Tomorrow evening is when we could see some thunderstorms move through Siouxland.

For more details watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

