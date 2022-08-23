Warmer temperatures today and rain chances back in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently we are in the 80s and 70s this afternoon with our wind from the east southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies. Those clouds from this morning have moved off, but we are seeing some clouds sticking around this afternoon.

For today our highs will top off in the low 90 upper 80s with our wind from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour with mostly sunny conditions. We have a small chance to see some isolated showers move through the region this evening. Once again, nothing widespread.

Tonight, we will drop down into the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies and a small chance of some isolated showers overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning as the wind continues out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see our best chance at more showers in Siouxland as a weak cold front moves through the region. In the morning we could see more scattered showers move into Siouxland from the north lasting throughout morning and dissipating towards noon.

Tomorrow evening is when we could see some scattered thunderstorms move through Siouxland.

