Boy, 5, dies after shooting self in eye with unsecured gun

Police say the boy’s uncle, who was supposed to be watching him, is not cooperating and is currently in police custody. (WXYZ via CNN)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say a 5-year-old boy and his sibling were playing with an unsecured gun they found at a Detroit home when it went off, killing him.

According to police, a pair of siblings, ages 5 and 6, were left in the care of their uncle Monday. The uncle was reportedly downstairs in the basement playing video games when the children found a gun, it went off and the 5-year-old was shot in the eye.

“The 6-year-old told the uncle, ‘My brother is dying. We need help,’” said Deputy Chief Deshaune Sims with the Detroit Police Department.

A neighbor took the injured child to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the boy’s uncle is not cooperating and is currently in police custody.

“Right now, we’re trying to locate a weapon. We have not been able to recover a weapon at this time,” Sims said.

The 6-year-old sibling has reportedly been removed from the home. It’s not clear if they were removed by police or Child Protective Services.

Police are also pleading with gun owners to secure their weapons.

“Unfortunately, we’re here again. We have been at many of these scenes, and the message is if you have a weapon, put it up, lock it, keep it away from the children. Unfortunately, parents and caregivers are not taking heed to that message,” Sims said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is pushing for laws that will criminally charge parents for not properly storing weapons, but it’s still in the legislature.

Meanwhile, police say they will be handing out free gun locks in Detroit neighborhoods.

“Hopefully, one person will take heed and keep weapons out of areas where children can access them easily,” Sims said.

Last year, 67 children in the city were shot.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Latest News

Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say