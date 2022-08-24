Chopped walnut pouches recalled for containing the wrong kind of nuts

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted....
Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for Great Value Walnuts for mislabeling issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the nuts.

The FDA said there have not been any reports of illness or death associated with this recall so far.

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted. They have a Best If Used By date of April 29, 2023.

The nuts were sold at Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Anyone who bought the mislabeled pouches can return them to the store for a full refund or throw them away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man arrested after report of shots fired Tuesday morning
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Spirit Lake schools can now designate certain staff members to carry firearms
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

In total, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 44,000 flights since June.
Air travel woes continue heading as holiday approaches
Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States
4 charts that show what Biden’s student loan forgiveness means for America
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25