Defenders volleyball team ready for the challenge of a tough 2022 GPAC league

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - After making it to the NAIA national tournament last season, The Dordt University volleyball team is looking to go even further into the tournament this season.

The Defenders bring in a new head coach in Jacki Smith. Smith spent three seasons as the Carleton College head coach, although their team only played in one season due to the pandemic. In that one season, Smith’s squad was 12-10.

This Dordt squad expects big things of themselves. They lose a few players from last season, but they bring back Brenna Krommendyk from her injury, and also have found transfers Ellie Voss and Sophie Johnson to fill the roles left vacant.

The Defenders were picked to finish seventh in the GPAC coaches poll, and they’re just fine with that.

“If nobody expects us to be the team to beat then we can get after people and have nothing to lose. That’s kind of what our mentality is, we’re not super focused about the who’s on the other side of the net, or what teams think of us. We’re just trying to focus on us, and us getting better,” said Jacki Smith, Dordt Volleyball head coach.

Despite being picked to finish seventh in conference, Dordt was ranked as the 24th team in the nation in the national coaches poll. That seventh ranking might be partially due to the fact that the GPAC is extremely tough this season, but that’s just another challenge the Defenders are looking forward too.

“It feels good because if we have that goal of national championships, we don’t play any teams that we can really walk over. We have to be on top of our game all season long and that really prepares us for nationals in my opinion,” said Brenna Krommendyk, Dordt volleyball senior.

Dordt opens up their season on Friday in Fullerton, California at the HIU Summer Slam. Their first home game is Wednesday, September 7th at 7:30 p.m. against Dakota Wesleyan.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Latest News

Sioux City West celebrates after getting the kill for a point
Sioux City West volleyball wins all three rounds at varsity quadrangular
Jack Kelly celebrates a homerun in the Explorers victory over Sioux Falls.
Explorers split twin billing with Sioux Falls
Sioux City Explorers
Sioux City Explorers
Buena Vista poses for their team photo.
Beavers ready to roll in 2022