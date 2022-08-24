Defenders volleyball team ready for the challenge of a tough 2022 GPAC league

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - After making it to the NAIA national tournament last season, The Dordt University volleyball team is looking to go even further into the tournament this season.

The Defenders bring in a new head coach in Jacki Smith. Smith spent three seasons as the Carleton College head coach, although their team only played in one season due to the pandemic. In that one season, Smith’s squad was 12-10.

This Dordt squad expects big things of themselves. They lose a few players from last season, but they bring back Brenna Krommendyk from her injury, and also have found transfers Ellie Voss and Sophie Johnson to fill the roles left vacant.

The Defenders were picked to finish seventh in the GPAC coaches poll, and they’re just fine with that.

“If nobody expects us to be the team to beat then we can get after people and have nothing to lose. That’s kind of what our mentality is, we’re not super focused about the who’s on the other side of the net, or what teams think of us. We’re just trying to focus on us, and us getting better,” said Jacki Smith, Dordt Volleyball head coach.

Despite being picked to finish seventh in conference, Dordt was ranked as the 24th team in the nation in the national coaches poll. That seventh ranking might be partially due to the fact that the GPAC is extremely tough this season, but that’s just another challenge the Defenders are looking forward too.

“It feels good because if we have that goal of national championships, we don’t play any teams that we can really walk over. We have to be on top of our game all season long and that really prepares us for nationals in my opinion,” said Brenna Krommendyk, Dordt volleyball senior.

Dordt opens up their season on Friday in Fullerton, California at the HIU Summer Slam. Their first home game is Wednesday, September 7th at 7:30 p.m. against Dakota Wesleyan.

