Rain chances and storms are in the forecast today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Currently this morning we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across the region with mostly cloudy skies and some rain on radar. Most of the rain is in western Siouxland moving east with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For the rest of the day we will continue to see on and off showers throughout the morning and mid-day hours. Our highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. We will also see some more scattered showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.

On top of this we are under a Marginal Risk to see some severe weather with the highest risk being hail and wind. Right now, we could see some isolated thunderstorms pop up this afternoon and evening, but the bulk of the severe weather chance will be overnight tonight into early Thursday morning.

Overnight we will see our lows drop into the 60s and low 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with that chance of severe weather as well across the region

We have more rain chances in the forecast later this week.

