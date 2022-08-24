Rain chances and storms are in the forecast today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Currently this morning we are sitting in the 60s and 70s across the region with mostly cloudy skies and some rain on radar. Most of the rain is in western Siouxland moving east with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For the rest of the day we will continue to see on and off showers throughout the morning and mid-day hours. Our highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. We will also see some more scattered showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.

On top of this we are under a Marginal Risk to see some severe weather with the highest risk being hail and wind. Right now, we could see some isolated thunderstorms pop up this afternoon and evening, but the bulk of the severe weather chance will be overnight tonight into early Thursday morning.

Overnight we will see our lows drop into the 60s and low 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with that chance of severe weather as well across the region

We have more rain chances in the forecast later this week.

I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 Today in my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Memorial service planned for woman killed in Laurel, NE

Latest News

Future Track
Staying warm as a chance of rain creeps into the forecast
Future Track
Staying warm as a chance of rain creeps into the forecast
Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently we are in the 80s and 70s this afternoon...
Warmer temperatures today and rain chances back in the forecast
Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently we are in the 60s this morning with our...
Warmer day in Siouxland, but rain chances are in the forecast