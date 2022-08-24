Rain from this morning is moving out, but more rain is in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the 70sand 80s across the region with mostly cloudy to sunny skies and some rain on radar. Most of the rain is in northwestern and eastern Siouxland moving east with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For the rest of the day, we will continue to see on and off showers move through the region with another chance of some isolated showers forming in the afternoon. Our highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region with the wind continuing out of the east and switching to a more northernly wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

On top of this we are under a Marginal Risk to see some severe weather with the highest risk being hail and wind. Right now, we could see some isolated thunderstorms pop up this afternoon and evening, but the bulk of the severe weather chance will be overnight tonight into early Thursday morning.

Overnight we will see our lows drop into the 60s and low 70s across Siouxland with our wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight with that chance of severe weather as well across the region

We have more rain chances in the forecast later this week.

