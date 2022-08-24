Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October

Senator Chuck Grassley has agreed to a debate with challenger Michael Franken on October 6.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley has agreed to a debate with challenger Michael Franken on October 6.

The hour-long ‘Iowa Press Debate: U.S. Senate’ will be hosted by Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The debate between Grassley and retired Navy admiral Franken (D - Sioux City, IA) will give the two a chance to discuss their platforms and answer questions from reporters ahead of the midterm elections.

It will be available statewide on Iowa PBS and streamed on iowapbs.org, Iowa PBS’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Franken won the June primary, defeating former Representative Abby Finkenauer.

Grassley is running for his 8th term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
Maximum E. coli levels found at Spirit Lake beach

Latest News

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem-related complaint referred to Attorney General for investigation