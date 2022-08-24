Sioux City man arrested after report of shots fired Tuesday morning

By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has been arrested after a confrontation at a Sioux City residence Tuesday morning ended with a homeowner firing a handgun to make an intoxicated man leave their property.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 10:30 a.m. they got a call of shots being fired in the 900 block of LaPlante Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, a homeowner told them he had been working in his yard when an intoxicated person came onto his property. That person has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Reyes of Sioux City. The homeowner told police he didn’t know Reyes.

Reyes allegedly started a confrontation with the homeowner. When this happened, the homeowner moved to his backyard to get away, but Reyes followed and allegedly tried to start a fight.

Police say the homeowner then armed himself with a handgun, told Reyes to leave and fired a shot into the ground. After that, Reyes reportedly left the property and was located a short distance away by officers. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

The matter will also be referred to the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office for review on the homeowner who fired the shot.

No one was injured and no property was damaged during this incident

