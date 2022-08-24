Sioux City West volleyball wins all three rounds at varsity quadrangular

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start of the new school year means the start of fall sports.

The volleyball season is underway with some of the first games of the season Tuesday night at West High School as they hosted a quadrangular with Denison-Schleswig, MVAOCOU, and Siouxland Christian.

Sioux City West would go on to win all three rounds on the day.

Final Scores:

Sioux City West 2, MVAOCOU 0

Siouxland Christian 2, Denison-Schleswig 0

Sioux City West 2, Denison-Schleswig 0

Denison-Schleswig 2, MVAOCOU 1

