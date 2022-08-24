Spirit Lake schools can now designate certain staff members to carry concealed firearms

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Earlier this week, the Spirit Lake, Iowa School Board held a special meeting to discuss school safety.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, on Monday the board voted unanimously in favor of a proposal and policy revision that authorizes the superintendent of Spirit Lake Community Schools to designate staff members to carry concealed firearms. KUOO Radio reports that Superintendent Dr. David Smith can designate up to ten willing staff members, none of them teachers, to carry a weapon in school buildings.

Those who receive the designation will be required to undergo a certified, licensed training program through Petersen Firearms Instruction. Dr. Smith told KUOO the new policy comes after a substantial amount of research and meetings with law enforcement, including Spirit Lake Police Chief Shane Brevik and Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Baloun.

“But in the end, it just came down to it’s something that’s important and it could happen to us just as well as, you know, I don’t think the people in Texas thought it would happen to them and I hope it doesn’t happen here ever, I pray it doesn’t happen here, but if it does we need to do everything we possibly can to be prepared in a worst-case scenario,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith has told KUOthat O the guns will likely be owned by the school district for training and operations purposes. There are also plans for some of the armed personnel to be present at home athletic events and other school activities.

In addition to this new policy, the board approved updated policies and procedures for emergency drills and active shooter training sessions.

“Having this policy in place serves as a deterrent for anyone who might consider entering our schools with the intent to do harm,” said Dr. Smith in a written statement. “The enhanced safety policy will supplement the other safety features the district has in place, including, but not limited to, locked doors, security cameras, additional mental health supports, and a district resource officer. The district will also continue to utilize its comprehensive safety plan, provide staff and students with age-appropriate training, and review other safety measures that add additional layers of security to its facilities.”

The school board was able to make this decision because of Iowa Code 724.4B, which allows school districts to regulate armed personnel on school grounds.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition, an affiliate of the NRA and NSSF, released a statement supporting the school board’s decision.

“The Spirit Lake School Board clearly loves their children enough to ensure, should tragedy strike, a threat can be addressed,” said IFC President Dave Funk. “We strongly encourage all other Iowa school districts to follow in the footsteps of Spirit Lake.”

Spirit Lake Community Schools has its first day of classes on Friday, Aug. 25.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

