Wednesday night storms possible with slightly cooler temps for Thursday

By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many of us woke up to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday morning before some afternoon clearing was able to take place.

As we head into Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, we’ll see a few more thunderstorms trying to form across the region with a marginal risk of a severe storm out there as lows head into the low to mid 60s.

We could start off Thursday with a slight chance of a shower along with patchy fog before seeing clearing skies by the afternoon and highs in the low 80s with a light north wind.

Friday will be partly cloudy and staying close to average with highs in the low 80s.

Chances of thunderstorms could return for Friday night and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday look like it will be drier but rather warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

