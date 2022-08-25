Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old girl from N.D.

By Jordan Schroeer and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANDAREE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services said Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken Wednesday, and their direction of travel was unknown.

North Dakota State Government later said the alert had been canceled but did not provide any other information.

