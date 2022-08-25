A bit of fog and rain in the forecast as Friday morning approaches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures cooled off a bit for us today with highs in the in the low to mid 80s instead of the 90s like western Siouxland saw on Wednesday.

A few clouds will be sticking around tonight, and we could see some areas of fog as well and would likely be more dense in eastern Siouxland as lows settle back to cooler levels in the upper 50s to around 60.

The morning hours on Friday will give us a slight chance of seeing a few showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder in the area although those should disappear by the afternoon and we’ll likely see highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm Friday night and Saturday with highs on Saturday getting warmer again in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday should be a dry day but another warm one with highs in the upper 80s with a good amount of sunshine.

What will the temperatures do next week?

I’ll have a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

