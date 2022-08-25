A bit of fog and rain in the forecast as Friday morning approaches

By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures cooled off a bit for us today with highs in the in the low to mid 80s instead of the 90s like western Siouxland saw on Wednesday.

A few clouds will be sticking around tonight, and we could see some areas of fog as well and would likely be more dense in eastern Siouxland as lows settle back to cooler levels in the upper 50s to around 60.

The morning hours on Friday will give us a slight chance of seeing a few showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder in the area although those should disappear by the afternoon and we’ll likely see highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm Friday night and Saturday with highs on Saturday getting warmer again in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday should be a dry day but another warm one with highs in the upper 80s with a good amount of sunshine.

What will the temperatures do next week?

I’ll have a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks

Latest News

Future Track
A bit of fog and rain in the forecast as Friday morning approaches
Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing temperatures in the 70s across the region....
Mostly sunny now, but rain is in the forecast this week
Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing temperatures in the 60s and...
Seeing storms this morning with mostly sunny conditions later
Severe Weather Outlook
Wednesday night storms possible with slightly cooler temps for Thursday