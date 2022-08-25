Following the extension of student loan moratorium, expert says to plan ahead for upcoming payments

$10,000 in debt cancelled for those making under $125,000 yearly
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - President Biden on Wednesday extended the moratorium on student loan payments and canceled $10,000 in debt for borrowers making $125,000 a year or less.

This extension gives borrowers more time to plan for the different loan forgiveness programs and repayment options available.

Robert Farrington, CEO of The College Investor, said about half of all student loan borrowers have had their loan service change over the last two years. “This extra extension will allow borrowers to get organized, figure out who owns their loans these days, where they should be making their payments and ensuring that they have enough time to prepare for when payments do restart,” Farrington said.

Farrington advised borrowers to go to their loan servicer’s website and to ensure their information is correct, including updating addresses, phone numbers, or anything else that has changed.

If you are unsure who your loan servicer is, you can go to studentaid.gov and enter your information to find out. Farrington suggested creating a new budget setting aside money now for when payments resume.

To apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), go to studentaid.gov before October 31. 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Atomic energy agency seeks to visit Ukraine nuclear power plant amid concerns
The White House just revealed the price tag for its student loan relief plan, but Republicans...
More Democrats back student loan help, while GOP question costs
FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight