Goodwill unveils its ‘mobile career cruiser’

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Goodwill of the Great Plains has unveiled a new “mobile career cruiser” to help those looking to expand their skills and seek new career opportunities.

The investment made by Goodwill for this project was nearly half-a-million dollars.

Goodwill’s Career Cruiser will move throughout the tri-state region and help people become more employable. It’s the first mobile career center in the territory, but many have been used nationwide.

Inside the career center are a number of resources for job seekers.

“So inside this vehicle, we have eight computers set up so we can do digital skills training, help individuals prepare their resume prepare for jobs, look for new job opportunities, everything related to finding employment,” said Bridget Solomon, CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The career center is focused on helping people become more employable in any industry. Goodwill of the Great Plains is trying to help grow the Siouxland workforce.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man arrested after report of shots fired Tuesday morning
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Spirit Lake schools can now designate certain staff members to carry firearms
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

Goodwill's ‘mobile career cruiser’
Goodwill unveils its ‘mobile career cruiser’
Dog Walk Forecast: Millie
Dog Walk Forecast: Millie
Seeing storms this morning with mostly cunny conditions later
Seeing storms this morning with mostly cunny conditions later
Wayne State lines up for a play at practice Wednesday.
WAYNE STATE FOOTBALL