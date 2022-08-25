Goodwill unveils its ‘mobile career cruiser’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Goodwill of the Great Plains has unveiled a new “mobile career cruiser” to help those looking to expand their skills and seek new career opportunities.

The investment made by Goodwill for this project was nearly half-a-million dollars.

Goodwill’s Career Cruiser will move throughout the tri-state region and help people become more employable. It’s the first mobile career center in the territory, but many have been used nationwide.

Inside the career center are a number of resources for job seekers.

“So inside this vehicle, we have eight computers set up so we can do digital skills training, help individuals prepare their resume prepare for jobs, look for new job opportunities, everything related to finding employment,” said Bridget Solomon, CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains.

The career center is focused on helping people become more employable in any industry. Goodwill of the Great Plains is trying to help grow the Siouxland workforce.

