Huskers in Ireland: Frost says team ‘dialed in and ready to play’

DUBLIN (WOWT) - The Huskers have reached their midway point in the Ireland trip, one they hope will end with a win.

The team has been in Ireland for two days, and they are two days away from the game against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Thursday’s practice is in the books, happening in the afternoon Dublin time — early in the morning if you’re in Nebraska. The guys look like they have adjusted to the time change, and showing a lot of energy here.

Thursday practice outside Aviva Stadium, featuring Blackshirts and Casey Thompson running routes, looked like he was showing receivers what he was thinking #Huskers @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/W3L28BkWZg — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 25, 2022

It was very good to see the Blackshirts Marques Buford Jr. and Myles Farmer wearing theirs for the second time along with Casey Thompson’s running routes. It looks like everybody’s feeling good and looking forward to the opener.

Blackshirts on the practice field just outside Aviva Stadium, counting down the minutes to the opener here in Ireland #Huskers #GBR @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/zJfKjoz4ZZ — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 25, 2022

“To be honest, I was really concerned coming over because you can’t anticipate everything. The guys that planned this did an unbelievable job, and our players have handled it really well. It’s been unbelievable,” Coach Scott Frost said following practice.

Scott Frost says the #Huskers will go on a couple tours tonight with Fast Friday tomorrow, will feel like a normal road game soon, adding he feels the hay is the barn @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/AVgwssTul0 — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 25, 2022

“It’s been a good experience for our players. They’re dialed in and ready to play,” Frost said. “They are doing a really good job of enjoying things when they need to enjoy things, then focus when they need to focus — which is a sign of maturity. We’ve had a really good time.”

It’s been a long off-season and there’s just one more practice to go before the season starts Saturday night.

Post practice tour for the #Huskers, straight out of the stadium. More fun in Dublin pic.twitter.com/8KdYnigF9o — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 25, 2022

THURSDAY SUMMARY

LIVE FROM IRELAND: Huskers reach midpoint in Dublin trip

GAME DAY

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be at Aviva Stadium rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

