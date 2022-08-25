Miracle League of Sioux City holds fundraiser

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Miracle League of Sioux City’s “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign hosted a private fundraiser at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Wednesday night.

The event was a way for the community to gather, promote, and celebrate the Miracle League of Sioux City.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, as well as enjoy live music, with cigars and bourbon.

All the money raised in Wednesday’s fundraiser will go toward the “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign founded by Kevin Negaard, who is trying to raise $100,000 by the end of the year.

“We did do an event two years ago and it was very successful,” said Kevin Negaard. “This year is even bigger and better, so we are super excited about the opportunity to raise some money for the Miracle League through ‘Wanna Have a Catch’ but also just to be able to share the story of Miracle League of Sioux city.”

This fundraiser is expected to be the organization’s biggest one of the year.

For more information on the “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign, click here.

