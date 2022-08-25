Miracle League of Sioux City holds fundraiser

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Miracle League of Sioux City’s “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign hosted a private fundraiser at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Wednesday night.

The event was a way for the community to gather, promote, and celebrate the Miracle League of Sioux City.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, as well as enjoy live music, with cigars and bourbon.

All the money raised in Wednesday’s fundraiser will go toward the “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign founded by Kevin Negaard, who is trying to raise $100,000 by the end of the year.

“We did do an event two years ago and it was very successful,” said Kevin Negaard. “This year is even bigger and better, so we are super excited about the opportunity to raise some money for the Miracle League through ‘Wanna Have a Catch’ but also just to be able to share the story of Miracle League of Sioux city.”

This fundraiser is expected to be the organization’s biggest one of the year.

For more information on the “Wanna Have a Catch” campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Garret Vanderheiden
Man charged for Missouri River boating fatality
Sioux City man arrested after report of shots fired Tuesday morning
Carrie Jones (right), speaks with a law enforcement officer the day after the alleged murders.
Police seize phone of Laurel, NE murder suspect’s wife
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

Wayne State lines up for a play at practice Wednesday.
WAYNE STATE FOOTBALL
Miracle League of Sioux City holds fundraiser
U.S. Senator Charles Grassley visits Siouxland
Sen. Grassley takes a tour of Demco Manufacturing in Spencer, Iowa
U.S. Senator Charles Grassley visits Siouxland