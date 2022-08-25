Mostly sunny now, but rain is in the forecast this week

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing temperatures in the 70s across the region. The rain and storms we saw this morning over in our Nebraska counties have now moved out of the region. They did give some much-needed rain over in Nebraska.

Today, we will see mostly sunny skies and our temperatures will climb into the low 80s and upper 70s across Siouxland as our wind starts to come from the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are going to see northern Siouxland staying a bit cooler today as they are dealing with some cloudy conditions.

Tonight we are staying pretty quiet with temperatures in the 60s and even upper 50s in our northern counties while we will see partly cloudy skies, but throughout the night we will see clouds move in overnight that could spark up some showers early Friday morning with our wind out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we will see some morning scattered showers moving through the region and we will warm up into the 80s as well with mostly cloudy skies and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could also see some more rain showers later in the evening.

We do have another chance of rain this weekend.

I’ll have more details on News 4 at Noon in my complete forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks

Latest News

Future Track
A bit of fog and rain in the forecast as Friday morning approaches
Future Track
A bit of fog and rain in the forecast as Friday morning approaches
Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing temperatures in the 60s and...
Seeing storms this morning with mostly sunny conditions later
Severe Weather Outlook
Wednesday night storms possible with slightly cooler temps for Thursday