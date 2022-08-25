Mostly sunny now, but rain is in the forecast this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing temperatures in the 70s across the region. The rain and storms we saw this morning over in our Nebraska counties have now moved out of the region. They did give some much-needed rain over in Nebraska.

Today, we will see mostly sunny skies and our temperatures will climb into the low 80s and upper 70s across Siouxland as our wind starts to come from the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are going to see northern Siouxland staying a bit cooler today as they are dealing with some cloudy conditions.

Tonight we are staying pretty quiet with temperatures in the 60s and even upper 50s in our northern counties while we will see partly cloudy skies, but throughout the night we will see clouds move in overnight that could spark up some showers early Friday morning with our wind out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we will see some morning scattered showers moving through the region and we will warm up into the 80s as well with mostly cloudy skies and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could also see some more rain showers later in the evening.

We do have another chance of rain this weekend.

I’ll have more details on News 4 at Noon in my complete forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.