Ongoing drought in Siouxland and the impact it can have on farmers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drought conditions across Siouxland have affected the growth of crops this year.

Iowa State University Extension held a conference call last week to get updates on the drought conditions. Speakers on the call were a mix of specialists, who are part of the extension offices.

They included an agronomist, a farm management member, and others who talked about quality of grain and how it affects livestock.

Feeding livestock in drought conditions can be challenging due to the overgrazing of pasture and increase in nitrates in corn.

“Nitrates can be toxic to animals particularly ruminants. Those nitrates can ultimately disrupt the animals ability to carry oxygen, so you can see a whole slew of different symptoms and clinical signs just kind of related to that lack of oxygen,” said Chris Clark, ISU Extension member.

Another impact the drought can have on farmers is financial. To make the most of the situation, experts advise farmers and insurers to keep the lines of communication open.

“In a drought situation you have fifteen days after the end of your insurance period, which would be harvest. So the biggest thing here is just talking to your insurance agent if you think you have a problem out there, making sure you’re connecting with them,” said Tim Christensen, ISU Extension member.

Rainfall totals are well below the expected amount for most of Siouxland.

According to The National Weather Service of Omaha, Nebraska has not seen this little amount of rainfall in at least 128 years. Iowa farmers have been experiencing several issues as well.

Harvest is coming up quickly and has people wondering... is it too late for rain to make a difference?

“There’s several other fields that a rain would still be beneficial as long as that plant is alive, so what it does do, is that the kernel number that’s already set, the kernel size and weight is not set, and so that’s where additional rain fall can help you at some point,” said Aaron Saeugling, ISU Extension member.

Without knowing what amount of rainfall Siouxland could see in the near future there is still some optimism on crop conditions.

Farmers will see smaller kernels, but maturity should be at the normal pace.

“I believe we’ll end up with relatively normal maturity, even though yields are depressed. Shallower kernels, but smaller thus not low test weight. They’ll fit in the cup and we’ll get probably about what we would normally get for test weight,” said Charles Hurburgh, an agriculture and biosystems engineering professor.

The newest drought monitor map came out today. Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls say there hasn’t been improvement. But, the situation hasn’t gotten any worse.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Omaha say drought conditions have expanded in northeast Nebraska, and conditions are expected to decline into next week.

