Professional Bull Riding is bucking its way into Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Professional Bull Riding is “bucking” its way into the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The event is happening August 26-27.

Today, workers were getting the arena ready. They helped dump and scatter truck loads of dirt in preparation for Friday night.

One of the professional bull riders, Mason Moody, has been around the rodeo for as long as he can remember. The event in Sioux City has special meaning for him.

“I mean it’s an awesome feeling to be close to home because we travel all over the country, and to be able to be close to home where your family can come watch you, some of your friends. It’s always good knowing you’ve got a little bit of home team support I guess in a way you could call it, so I’m ready, I’m ready for it,” said Moody.

Being a bull rider isn’t for everyone, but the feeling of unity before the show is a key part of riding for Moody. He says the atmosphere in the arena-- during the prayer and national anthem-- gives him chills, and prepares him for his eight-second ride.

“We’ll be singing in the arena just as loud as the crowd is, so I mean to hear that it kind of just sends chills down your bones, and kind of makes you get ready to perform to your best ability, because you know that the people, are kind of as one here you know. We’re all here to praise God and to praise our country for letting us be able to do what we do,” said Moody.

Moody is excited to compete in Sioux City. He says it’s a great family event.

