Red Raiders ready for more in 2022

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Northwestern Red Raiders have been a powerhouse team in NAIA football recently. 3 straight years the Red Raiders have gone on a run into the NAIA national tournament. the last two years have seen a runner up finish and a loss in the semifinals.

The Red Raiders return this season looking to get over that final hump. It’s definitely possible Northwestern returns a ton of talent from last seasons squad.

The defense hardly misses a step entering the season bringing back their leading tackler in Parker Fryar, interception leader Jaden Snyder and team captain Noah Van’t Hof returns as well. With this much talent returning the Red Raiders just need to keep focusing on themselves.

“I think the biggest thing for us is just making sure we are executing at a high level,” says Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty. “We always try to focus on how we play and not who we’re playing, and I think that’s really key for us and for us to take the next step and we just need to continue executing at a high level and play our best each time we step on the field.”

Offensively its more of the same some would be worried about Tyson Kooima graduating, but last season while Kooima was out Blake Fryar lead the GPAC in passing yards, Fryar is back this season, and he has most of his receiving core back with him.

Cade Moser and Michael Story both return, with talent so familiar with one another coming back it this season should be an entertaining one in Orange City.

“Cade Moser and Michael Story are two returners,” says Northwestern quarterback Blake Fryar. “Those guys are some of the best in the country you know I’ve had a lot of experience with those two throughout the years. Those two are just so extremely efficient in everything they do, so I’m excited to see what they do this season with them being so experienced and talented.”

Northwestern opens their season on September 3rd, in Sioux City, when they take on the Morningside Mustangs, kickoff is set for 7pm.

