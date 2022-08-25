Seeing storms this morning with mostly sunny conditions later

By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing temperatures in the 60s and low 70s across the region. Also, seeing some storms over in our Nebraskans counties. So far, our we have seen close to an inch with some spots seeing higher amounts over in Nebraska.

Today, those storms are expected to exit our region as they move south eastward. Once they move out we will see mostly sunny skies and our temperatures will climb into the low 80s and upper 70s across Siouxland as our wind starts to come from the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight we are staying pretty quiet with temperatures in the 60s and even upper 50s in our northern counties while we will see mostly clear skies, but throughout the night we will see clouds move in overnight that could spark up some showers early Friday morning with our wind out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we will see some morning scattered showers moving through the region and we will warm up into the 80s as well with mostly cloudy skies and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could also see some more rain showers later in the evening.

We do have another chance of rain this weekend.

I’ll have more details on News 4 Today in my complete forecast!

