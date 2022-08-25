Sioux City is on a mission to fix its sidewalks, property owners footing the repair bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City is on a mission... fix its sidewalks. But it’s property owners who are picking up a lot of the bill.

Take, for example the sidewalks on West Seventh Street. These sidewalks are open to the public. However, the maintenance is actually the responsibility of the adjacent property owner.

And, if they don’t maintain it to city code, the city may just fix it for them and assess that bill to the property taxes.

Property owners have a few options: Fix the sidewalk themselves, hire their own contractor, or have the city’s contractor complete the work for them.

“Well, it’s everybody’s responsibility. It’s a public right away. People have to be able to be safe to walk on and they’re responsible... they’re liable. If someone trips and hurts themselves, it could cost them more in the long run,” said Gordon Phair, the city’s engineer.

Sidewalk inspections are conducted on a rolling basis by “zone” each year. After an inspection, property owners get several notices and letters indicating they need to make repairs.

If a property owner fails to make the repairs before city crews arrive, the city will complete the work and add the costs to the property owner’s tax bill.

“At the end of that project, we then send out the assessment or bills to all of the property owners, and then assess it to them. If they don’t pay,” said Phair.

The city council has anticipated complaints that sidewalks should be the city’s responsibility. City Council Member Alex Watters says it really comes down to property owners being good stewards of their communities.

“But it’s not just for people with disabilities. I mean, you’re talking people with, with bikes, or maybe with strollers or people that are walking their pets, things like that, we want them to be able to do so safely,” said Council Member Alex Watters.

Ultimately, if property owners have any questions, city officials recommend they call City Hall where they can obtain permits and other details.

