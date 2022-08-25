SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool

File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A child had to be taken to a Nebraska hospital Wednesday night after an incident involving a pool at a Sioux City residence.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 there was a report of a drowning at a residence in the 2000 block of Fairbanks Street.

When first responders got to the residence, they provided aid to a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool. The child was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police say the child had climbed into the pool that was in the process of being drained. When the child’s parent became aware of the situation and found them in the pool, the child was unresponsive.

Based on the available evidence, police say it doesn’t appear the parent acted in a criminally neglectful manner, calling this a “tragic incident.”

Since this is an ongoing investigation, no identifying information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man arrested after report of shots fired Tuesday morning
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Spirit Lake schools can now designate certain staff members to carry firearms

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost gave an update after practice Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and said...
Huskers in Ireland: Frost says team ‘dialed in and ready to play’
Mostly sunny now, but rain is in the forecast
Mostly sunny now, but rain is in the forecast
Goodwill's ‘mobile career cruiser’
Goodwill unveils its ‘mobile career cruiser’