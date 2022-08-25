U.S. Senator Charles Grassley visits Siouxland

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, was in Siouxland on Wednesday.

Grassley stopped at Demco Manufacturing in Spencer, Iowa.

While at Demco he was able to visit with the family that owns the company, as well as, get a tour of the facilities.

Workers had the chance to ask him about a whole host of issues. Grassley said he thinks it’s important to make time for his constituents who can’t get off work to see him at his other public events.

“I’m at Demco, because unlike my open town meeting in Rock Rapids early this morning when anybody can come. Obviously, employees like Demco have can’t get off work to come to town meetings,” said Sen. Grassley.

Questions centered on how future legislation can affect the manufacturing industry.

There were also questions about student loan forgiveness and concerns about inflation.

