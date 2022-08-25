USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a frozen chicken product that may contain foreign material.

The USDA issued the alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten-free.

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023, establishment number “P-33944,” and a lot number of 2193.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used...
The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.

