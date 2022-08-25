VIDEO: Suspect leading police chase attempts to flee on foot, gets hit by police vehicle

A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect jumped out of the box truck he allegedly stole before getting hit by a police vehicle. (SOURCE: Alachua CSO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say stole a box truck and led them on a pursuit earlier this week.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Brandon J. Baker was charged with multiple felony charges, with more charges pending from the Tampa Police Department.

The chase took place Tuesday morning after the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request for support from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were pursuing a suspect driving a box truck they said he had stolen out of the Tampa area and driven onto a nearby highway. Police said the suspect had also been involved in an armed carjacking before stealing the truck.

Captured on police dashcam video, the officers chased the suspect on the highway and through a store plaza. When the truck moved back onto the road, police maneuvered their vehicles to stop the truck, causing the suspect to jump out of the vehicle and take off running. Before he could get anywhere, a police vehicle knocked him down and officers jumped out to arrest him.

While being arrested, the man said he wasn’t angry with the police because they were “just doing their jobs.”

Police said Baker was transported to the Alachua County Jail.

