Wayne State ready for another step in 2022

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After showing improvement and promise throughout a 7-4 season a year ago the Wayne State Wildcats are back and ready to get even better in 2022.

Wayne State returns a few top performers from last season including both quarterbacks from last season in Nick Bohn and Tavian Willis. And, leading rusher Anthony Watkins returns to a high powered offense that could score on anyone last season.

Defensively Jaylan Scott and Alex Kawolczyk return to lead a wildcats defense that last season gave up an average of 26 points per game.

These are not the same Wildcats though, Logan Masters takes the helm after John Mcenamin left the team to take a job at Tulane. Masters brings a similar philosophy to the game an the culture building that Mcenamin held as the Wildcats head man and it shows.

“I think brotherhood I think we have a great locker room, I know culture gets thrown around a lot, but when you see a group of our guys no matter what age you see 4 or 5 of them all the way up to ten of them,” said Wayne State head coach Logan Masters. “ They’re always together and that’s pretty special and when you have that it usually translates to success on the field so I say we got a really good locker room on the brother hood side of it and again it all adds up to helping you win on Saturdays.”

Another returner is Mason Lee, who along with Jaylan Scott and the other seniors on this squad wants to bring Wayne State a succesful season. It especially means a lot to Lee who is from Wayne.

“It means a lot, I’m just trying to finish strong,” said Wildcat senior Jaylan Scott. “I’ve been here about four years now, and I just want to win.”

“Yeah it definitely means a lot,” said Wayne State senior Mason Lee. “I’ve been playing on this field for about 8 years now, so pretty close to the community and it’s nice to you know have another shot at bringing them something.”

Wayne State opens its season on the road, when they travel to Bismarck, North Dakota and take on the University of Mary, kickoff is set for 5:30

