A chance of storms returns for part of the weekend

By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday morning brought rain showers to western and central Siouxland while eastern Siouxland was getting in on some dense fog at the same time.

Fog is not likely to be an issue heading into Friday night but we will be looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows staying quite warm near 70 degrees.

Saturday will also bring us a lot of clouds with a slight chance of a shower in the morning and early afternoon hours.

The chances of rain along with thunderstorms will then increase by later Saturday afternoon and some of the strongest storms could end up occurring in eastern Siouxland as highs get into the mid 80s with a south wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Storm chances will continue from Saturday evening into early Saturday night with lows a bit cooler in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be dry for much of the day, although some thunderstorms could become possible as we approach the evening hours with highs getting warm around 90.

Our weather pattern starts to settle down next week and temperatures eventually become more comfortable.

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Tayvon Davis in Woodbury County Court.
Sioux City man sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
A sidewalk on West 7th Street in Sioux City is seen.
Sioux City is on a mission to fix its sidewalks, property owners footing the repair bill

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
A chance of storms returns for part of the weekend
Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing our temperatures in the 70s across the...
Rain is still in the forecast this week
Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing our temperatures in the 60s...
Seeing showers and patchy fog across Siouxland
Future Track
A bit of fog and rain in the forecast as Friday morning approaches