A chance of storms returns for part of the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday morning brought rain showers to western and central Siouxland while eastern Siouxland was getting in on some dense fog at the same time.

Fog is not likely to be an issue heading into Friday night but we will be looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows staying quite warm near 70 degrees.

Saturday will also bring us a lot of clouds with a slight chance of a shower in the morning and early afternoon hours.

The chances of rain along with thunderstorms will then increase by later Saturday afternoon and some of the strongest storms could end up occurring in eastern Siouxland as highs get into the mid 80s with a south wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Storm chances will continue from Saturday evening into early Saturday night with lows a bit cooler in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be dry for much of the day, although some thunderstorms could become possible as we approach the evening hours with highs getting warm around 90.

Our weather pattern starts to settle down next week and temperatures eventually become more comfortable.

