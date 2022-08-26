Defenders belief may be key to success in 2022

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - After following up their school record 8-2 season with a 7-3 season last year the Dordt Defenders are back and once again looking to prove that they’re one of the best teams the NAIA has to offer.

They’ve definitely impressed the fellow GPAC squads as they were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll. On offense the Defenders need to figure out their quarterback position, Kade McDaniel had some snaps last season and will compete with Aidan Platon for the starting role.

At Wide Receiver the Defenders lose Levi Jungling, but Eli Boldan and tight end Hayden Large both look ready for big seasons.

Defensively, Dordt is looking for guys like Abe Stoesz, and Tanner Millikan to lead the way. Although in the GPAC third is respectable, Dordt is hungry for more and feels the key to that is in the head.

“For us to kind of get over that hump, it all comes between the ears,” says Dordt head coach Joel Penner. “It is very apparent to me our team has to believe we can, and I think where we’ve gotten to in past years is believing we can compete, which is the first step, but believing we can finish a game on top is the next step.”

One returning player is Ethan Thomas who has kind of been a jack of all trades for the Defenders. Recruited to Dordt as a Wide Receiver Thomas played quarterback last season. After returning to be a receiver this season Thomas is using his knowledge gained as a quarterback to his advantage on the field.

“To go from quarterback back to receiver,” said Dordt junior Ethan Thomas. “You learn the offense more as the quarterback you know the coverage. So going to receiver that next year you almost become the quarterbacks best friend. I know what you’re thinking so we can get that timing and relationship down.”

Dordt opens it’s season right here in Sioux City, when they take on the Briar Cliff Chargers on September 3rd, kickoff is set for 1 PM.

