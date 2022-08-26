Defenders belief may be key to success in 2022

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - After following up their school record 8-2 season with a 7-3 season last year the Dordt Defenders are back and once again looking to prove that they’re one of the best teams the NAIA has to offer.

They’ve definitely impressed the fellow GPAC squads as they were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll. On offense the Defenders need to figure out their quarterback position, Kade McDaniel had some snaps last season and will compete with Aidan Platon for the starting role.

At Wide Receiver the Defenders lose Levi Jungling, but Eli Boldan and tight end Hayden Large both look ready for big seasons.

Defensively, Dordt is looking for guys like Abe Stoesz, and Tanner Millikan to lead the way. Although in the GPAC third is respectable, Dordt is hungry for more and feels the key to that is in the head.

“For us to kind of get over that hump, it all comes between the ears,” says Dordt head coach Joel Penner. “It is very apparent to me our team has to believe we can, and I think where we’ve gotten to in past years is believing we can compete, which is the first step, but believing we can finish a game on top is the next step.”

One returning player is Ethan Thomas who has kind of been a jack of all trades for the Defenders. Recruited to Dordt as a Wide Receiver Thomas played quarterback last season. After returning to be a receiver this season Thomas is using his knowledge gained as a quarterback to his advantage on the field.

“To go from quarterback back to receiver,” said Dordt junior Ethan Thomas. “You learn the offense more as the quarterback you know the coverage. So going to receiver that next year you almost become the quarterbacks best friend. I know what you’re thinking so we can get that timing and relationship down.”

Dordt opens it’s season right here in Sioux City, when they take on the Briar Cliff Chargers on September 3rd, kickoff is set for 1 PM.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks

Latest News

Dayton Harrell hops up for a catch against South Sioux City
Stars shoot past Cardinals in week one
Dayton Harrell rises to make a catch in the Stars victory over South Sioux City
NORTH V SOUTH SIOUX CITY
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost gave an update after practice Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and said...
Huskers in Ireland: Frost says team ‘dialed in and ready to play’
Wayne State lines up for a play at practice Wednesday.
Wayne State ready for another step in 2022