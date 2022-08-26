Audit turns up questionable spending at Emmetsburg Community Schools

(Source: MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) - A special investigation by the State Auditor’s Office into the Emmetsburg Community School District’s Student Activity Football Account has turned up more than $16,000 in improper disbursements.

According to KUOO Radio, the report says it includes clothing purchases that should have been reimbursed to the district. The audit also identified $703 in unsupported disbursements with no supporting documentation. That included food, equipment, and other items. The report says that without that documentation, it’s impossible to determine if the expenditures were for school district operations or if they were personal in nature. It also states that it isn’t possible to determine if additional funds were improperly disbursed or if any collections were not properly deposited because adequate records weren’t available.

The special audit covered the period of July 1, 2016, through Aug. 31, 2021. It was requested by officials of the Emmetsburg School District following concerns over certain financial transactions and fundraising activities by a high school football coach who also served as the district’s activities director until the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The report has been forwarded to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
A sidewalk on West 7th Street in Sioux City is seen.
Sioux City is on a mission to fix its sidewalks, property owners footing the repair bill
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt

Latest News

Rain is still in the forecast this week
Rain is still in the forecast this week
Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center Logo
Siouxland Expo Center getting new name
Snapchat
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office warns of a Snapchat scam
Dog Walk Forecast: Charlee
dog walk Forecast: Charlee