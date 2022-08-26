Audit turns up questionable spending at Emmetsburg Community Schools

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) - A special investigation by the State Auditor’s Office into the Emmetsburg Community School District’s Student Activity Football Account has turned up more than $16,000 in improper disbursements.

According to KUOO Radio, the report says it includes clothing purchases that should have been reimbursed to the district. The audit also identified $703 in unsupported disbursements with no supporting documentation. That included food, equipment, and other items. The report says that without that documentation, it’s impossible to determine if the expenditures were for school district operations or if they were personal in nature. It also states that it isn’t possible to determine if additional funds were improperly disbursed or if any collections were not properly deposited because adequate records weren’t available.

The special audit covered the period of July 1, 2016, through Aug. 31, 2021. It was requested by officials of the Emmetsburg School District following concerns over certain financial transactions and fundraising activities by a high school football coach who also served as the district’s activities director until the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The report has been forwarded to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

