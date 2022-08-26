Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii

Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By Mark Carpenter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Virginia couple is being remembered as pillars of their community after they were killed in a head-on crash during a trip to Hawaii this week.

KHNL/KGMB reports Ron and Michelle Hartman died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku.

Relatives said they leave behind three children, including a daughter, Holly, who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized.

“She [Holly] has multiple broken bones and internal injuries,” Tiffany Smith, a cousin of the Hartmans, said. “She does not really understand what’s going on. She keeps asking for her mom and dad and her dog.”

Smith said the couple was adored by many in their Virginia community.

“They created an amazing life for themselves and were very active in their church,” Smith said.

According to the family, the Hartmans were scheduled to return to the U.S. Wednesday after flying into the islands for their daughter’s Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch.

The Hartmans’ two other children are reportedly still in Virginia, trying to make sense of the unfathomable.

“I don’t think it’s really kicked in,” Smith said. “I think they’re just going through the motions of figuring out what to do with the house, the dogs, the bodies and worrying about Holly.”

According to police, a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old slammed into the couple’s vehicle head-on, and a double manslaughter case has since been opened.

Meanwhile, the Hartman family has started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, medical and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after incident involving above-ground pool
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Atomic energy agency seeks to visit Ukraine nuclear power plant amid concerns
The White House just revealed the price tag for its student loan relief plan, but Republicans...
More Democrats back student loan help, while GOP question costs
FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight