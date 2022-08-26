Rain is still in the forecast this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing our temperatures in the 70s across the region. Also seeing the rain from the morning now off to the east of I-29, but much of the rain has dissipated.

Today, we will see the rest of the showers from this morning move through the region and leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb in the 80s across the Siouxland area. There is a chance of some places reaching low 90s, but that is in far western Siouxland. Our wind will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see some showers form later this afternoon, but it will be very isolated showers nothing widespread.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with 70s and upper 60s across the region for our overnight lows. We could see a possibility of an isolated showers overnight, but our best chance would early Saturday morning.

Saturday is our best chance to see heavier amounts of rain. Throughout the day on Saturday we will experience on and off showers, but Saturday afternoon is our best chance at seeing some scattered thunderstorms. Right now models are not agreeing with where the showers will occur. Some models are having the showers more north meaning we would have a better chance at seeing rain. If the models shift more south that means a lower chance to see rain.

