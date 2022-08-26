Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A lucky winner of TCC’s “Get 10 Give 10″ sweepstakes was awarded a giant check for $10,000 Thursday night.

TCC chooses one out of its 1,200 stores at random for the giveaway every quarter.

The TCC Verizon store in Le Mars had the opportunity to award it to one of their customers. According to store manager and owner, Sherry Bauman, it’s the first time the Le Mars store has been selected for the giveaway.

Jan Hoffman had no idea she won when she arrived at the store Thursday night.

“It’s surreal. It’s hard to believe that it’s really true. You know, but excited. I don’t know, nervous I don’t know. So many emotions, yes.” said Jan Hoffman

Hoffman not only won $10,000, but a charity of her choice will also receive $10,000. Jan chose St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We had a family friend whose son had to use the facility when he was younger,” said Jan Hoffman. “I like to support it because they have a very good platform for which to help children.”

The contest is just one way TCC gives back to the community. The Le Mars TCC store has participated in community events through the “TCC Gives” campaign, which benefits local students, teachers, veterans, and volunteers.

