Seeing showers and patchy fog across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing our temperatures in the 60s and 50s across the region. Also seeing patchy fog off in our eastern counties and western Siouxland seeing some storms this morning.

Today, we will see those showers move through the region this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s across the Siouxland area. Our wind will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see some showers form later this afternoon, but it will be very isolated showers nothing widespread.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with 70s and upper 60s across the region for our overnight lows. We could see a possibility of an isolated showers overnight, but our best chance would early Saturday morning.

Saturday is our best chance to see heavier amounts of rain. Throughout the day on Saturday we will experience on and off showers, but Saturday afternoon is our best chance at seeing some scattered thunderstorms. Right now models are not agreeing with where the showers will occur. Some models are having the showers more north meaning we would have a better chance at seeing rain. If the models shift more south that means a lower chance to see rain.

