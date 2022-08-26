Sioux City School Board fills vacant seat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After several rounds of voting Friday night, the Sioux City Community School Board voted to fill their vacant seat.

The board voted 4-2 in favor of Bernie Scolaro taking the seventh seat. It took five rounds of voting for the board to make a final decision. In the four previous rounds, the voting tied with three votes for Scolaro and three votes for Flora Lee.

Scolaro has about 30 years of experience as an educator. She spent eight years as a school counselor and psychology teacher at Bishop Heelan High School. She then spent 21 years as a West High School counselor, where she retired in May 2021.

Scolaro has a degree in Psychology from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York and an M.Ed in Counseling, Guidance and Personnel Services from South Dakota State University.

Scolaro was appointed to the school board to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Juline Albert. She was sworn into her new role right after the voting Friday night. Scolaro will fulfill Dr. Albert’s term of service effective until November 2023.

