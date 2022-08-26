Sioux County Sheriff’s Office warns of a Snapchat scam

Snapchat
Snapchat
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people of a catfishing scam that is present in the county.

Officers say in the latest reports that scammers hide behind fake profiles on social media and attempt to solicit “inappropriate photos or ‘nudes’” from other users. Once the scammer receives the photos, the predator blackmails the victim into sending money, threatening to make their personal photos public if they do not comply.

The Sioux County Sheriffs said in their Facebook post, to only let people follow you that you actually know and ask parents to remind their children of this on a regular basis, checking up on them often.

