Siouxland Expo Center getting new name

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Expo Center in Sioux City is getting a new name as a result of a partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods.

The center is being renamed the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, effective immediately.

The naming rights agreement includes various assets such as a new name and logo for the facility, branding integration throughout the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center space, and other internal signage to be unveiled later.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods,” said Dirk Lohry President of the Expo Center Board. “With Siouxland’s strong history in the stockyards, working with a community partner that shares our values and history is important to us.”

Since opening in September 2020, the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center has hosted over 1,500 events, including the Siouxland Volleyball Showdown, Midwest Pool Tournament, Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland’s Home Show, Heartland States Basketball Championship, and more. The Expo Center is also home to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

“This is only the beginning for the expansion of our roots in the Siouxland community,” said Frank Koekkoek Jr., Vice President and General Manager of Seaboard Triumph Foods. “Our hopes are to continue to support the community that our team members reside and work in, and this partnership does exactly that.”

The deal was brokered by OVG360, which is a division of Oak View Group. They provide full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities.

“We are excited to be forming a long-term Naming Rights partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods,” said Oak View Group’s Meghan Carannante, OVG360 Global Partnerships Director. “Seaboard Triumph is dedicated and committed to the Siouxland community, and we are eager to be working alongside a well-respected community partner.”

Seaboard Triumph Foods is located in Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City. It produces pork products and employs over 2,000 Siouxland residents.

