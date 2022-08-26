Stars shoot past Cardinals in week one
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
FB
SC North 44 South Sioux City 0 F
AAB
Lincoln 2 Kane County 17 F
Sioux City 4 Sioux Falls 1 F
MLB
Chicago WSox 3 Baltimore 4 F/11
Toronto 6 Boston 5 F/10
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 3 F
Minnesota 3 Houston 6 F
Colorado 1 NY Mets 3 F
Cincinnati 0 Philadelphia 4 F
Cleveland 1 Seattle 3 F
LA Angels 3 Tampa Bay 8 F
NFL
San Francisco 0 Houston 17 F
Green Bay 10 Kansas City 17 F
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.