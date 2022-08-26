VIDEO: Brawl breaks out between Bengals, Rams during practice

A brawl broke out during the joint practice session between the Bengals and the Rams. (Video courtesy: @MrPinkNFT)
By Jared Goffinet, Jeremy Rauch and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Video contains mild language.

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A brawl broke out Thursday during the joint practice session between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Tempers between the two sides escalated when Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd exchanged punches.

An ugly brawl between the two sides ensued.

Rams star Aaron Donald grabbed the helmet of a Bengals player and started swinging.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive...
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) as a scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.(Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Eventually, Donald had a hold of two Bengals players’ helmets.

Regardless of his actions, Donald is unlikely to face discipline from the NFL, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

A suspension for Donald would have to come from the Rams, Pelissero explained.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clubs -- not the NFL -- are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices. So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today’s brouhaha is unlikely.”

The joint practice session came to a halt following the altercation.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke after practice about what happened between the teams, saying: “Emotions run high. You’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some really competitive guys getting into it a little bit.”

The Bengals host the Rams Saturday at Paycor Stadium in the final preseason game.

