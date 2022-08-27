Chargers start volleyball season by hosting Chargers Invite

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was plenty of excitement at the Cliff on Saturday, including the Chargers volleyball team who started off the season hosting the Charger Invite.

The Chargers got things going on Friday with a season opening sweep over Southwestern College where they won 3-0.

Saturday brought two games for the Charges, but they started off the day with the Valley City State Warriors. The Chargers were looking to add to the momentum after Friday’s win.

In the first set, Chargers set up Alexis Johnson who just taps the ball over the net to put the Cliff up early.

The Vikings tried to respond by going for the spike but Toria Andre said not today with the block for the point.

Briar Cliff took the first match 25-17, but Valley City State would quickly respond.

In set two, the Vikings lead 24-23 before the game point. The Cliff would go for the point but the Warriors Bailey Nelson is right there for the block.

Valley City State would go on to win this one 3 sets to 2.

The Chargers are also playing Mount Mercy at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

