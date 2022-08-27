Game time and television information for Husker opener in Dublin

The Husker Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game overseas. Fans from Nebraska showed up in droves in Dublin for a pep rally.(Kevin Sjuts)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nebraska takes on Northwestern in season opener abroad

DUBLIN (WOWT) - Nebraska fans, it’s finally here: The Huskers will take the field an ocean away late Saturday morning — Lincoln time — and get this highly anticipated 2022 football season underway.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be at Aviva Stadium in downtown Dublin rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.

Fans came together Friday evening for a pep rally to start the ramp-up to Saturday’s big match-up. They can’t wait to see what the Huskers have in store this season.

