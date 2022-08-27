Iowa SIDS Foundation Hosts 23rd Annual Walk Fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every new parent has worried at one point or another about SIDS.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome takes the lives of babies under the age of 12 months.

The Iowa SIDS Foundation continues to lead the way in saving more babies this morning.

About 150 people put on their walking shoes to raise money and awareness.

It’s the 23 annual SIDS walk in our area and this morning it took place in LeMars.

Organizers continue to stress that research is vital in finding answers to what causes SIDS devastating hundreds of new parents every year.

“Actually we do not know the cause of it as of yet, and so part of the fundraising here today and throughout the state at other walks will be to support the parents that are going through this and grandparents. To also educate people on safe sleep practices and also to fund research into the cause of SIDS,” said Pam Jeneary, the Siouxland SIDS walk coordinator.

After the walk, participants gathered for a free lunch and silent auction with all of the money raised going to the Iowa SIDS Foundation.

