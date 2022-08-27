Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years

(Source: MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago.

Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon Britton, on May 21, 2020. Britton was arrested not long after on June 5, 2020.

The Department of Correctional Services says Taylor started his sentence on Oct. 30, 1997. He was convicted on charges of escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 24 years and nine months to 54 years and had a tentative release date of May 14, 2025.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the Lincoln Community Correctional Center is less restrictive and inmates are allowed to have work opportunities and attend school or other services without direct supervision.

