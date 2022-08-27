South Dakota Attorney General rules police shooting justified

South Dakota Attorney General rules police shooting was justified
South Dakota Attorney General rules police shooting was justified
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sioux Falls, South Dakota (AP) -South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says that a police officer and sheriff’s deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls Burger King parking lot earlier this month.

The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the Aug. 9 shooting and found that James Michael James, 21, had shot at the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy three times.

The police officer and deputy returned fire. James was shot four times. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

